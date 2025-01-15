Elian Peña, 17-year-old Dominican shortstop, signs with Mets for $5 million bonus

NEW YORK (AP) — Elian Peña, a shortstop from the Dominican Republic who turned 17 in October, has agreed to a $5 million bonus with the New York Mets that was the largest amount on the first day of the 2025 international signing period. Peña was rated the No. 3 prospect in the international class by MLB.com behind Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, who must agree to a deal by Jan. 23, and Dominican shortstop Josuar De Jesus Gonzalez, who agreed with the San Francisco Giants to $2,997,500. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, all hoping to sign Sasaki, did not finalize any contracts with bonuses of more than $10,000.

