Elena Rybakina disagrees with the WTA’s provisional suspension of coach Stefano Vukov

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, says she disagrees with the WTA Tour’s decision to provisionally suspend her longtime coach, Stefano Vukov, and reiterated that she never made a complaint about him. Rybakina was asked about her coaching situation Saturday at a news conference the day before the start of the Australian Open. She was the runner-up to Aryna Sabalenka two years ago at Melbourne Park and is seeded No. 6 this time. Rybakina announced right before last year’s U.S. Open that she no longer was working with Vukov, then said ahead of this season that her new coach would be Goran Ivanisevic. Rybakina said this month Vukov would be rejoining her team.

