Eight new WNBA coaches now in place. In 2025, 7 women and 6 men will be in charge on the bench

The WNBA now has all of its head coaching spots filled after there were eight open positions this offseason.

Dallas named Chris Koclanes as its head coach on Monday and then an hour later Washington hired Sydney Johnson as its new head, rounding out the seven hirings.

There’s no common thread among the seven hires; three are former college head coaches (Karl Smesko, Lynne Roberts and Johnson), three were WNBA assistants (Koclanes, Johnson and Tyler Marsh) and one is an international coach (Rachid Meziane).

Stephanie White is the only former WNBA head coach to get one of the positions as she moved from Connecticut and returns to Indiana.

With the addition of Golden State next season, which hired Natalie Nakase as it’s coach, the 13 teams will have seven women in charge and six men.

FILE - Fairfield head coach Sydney Johnson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the semifinal round of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., Nov. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer

At the end of the 2022 season, half of the 12 head coaches in the league were Black. Three years later that number is down to three with Seattle’s Noelle Quinn the only Black female after Teresa Weatherspoon (Chicago) and Tanisha Wright (Atlanta) were fired. Nakase is the first Asian American to lead a WNBA franchise.

Two of the openings did go to Black men in Johnson and Marsh.

The WNBA currently does have three Black general managers, including Morgan Tuck in Connecticut, Ohemaa Nyanin in Golden State and Jamila Wideman in Washington.

Here’s a look at the eight new coaches in the WNBA:

Atlanta Dream — Karl Smesko

Experience: Smesko comes to the WNBA after spending 23 years at Florida Gulf Coast. He had the third highest winning percentage (.829) among active coaches, trailing only UConn’s Geno Auriemma and LSU’s Kim Mulkey.

Outlook: His teams have constantly been near the top in the country in 3-point shooting and the Dream have talented players in Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray.

Chicago Sky — Tyler Marsh

Experience: Marsh heads to the Sky after a successful stint as an assistant coach in Las Vegas, helping the Aces win consecutive championships in 2022 and 2023.

Outlook: Marsh inherits a squad led by talented post players Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The Sky also have the No. 3 pick in next year’s WNBA draft.

Connecticut Sun — Rachid Meziane

Resume: Meziane comes to the WNBA after coaching professionally in France for many years as well as leading Belgium’s national team. Belgium came in fourth at the Paris Olympics this past summer.

Outlook: He inherits a team in flux with many of its top players unrestricted free agents.

Dallas Wings — Chris Koclanes

Experience: Koclanes worked with new GM Curt Miller in Connecticut on his staff from 2016-22 and helped the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022. Miller was hired as the Wings’ general manager last month.

Outlook: The Wings have the No. 1 pick in the draft next April as well as a strong nucleus headlined by Arike Ogunbowale.

Golden State Valkyries — Natalie Nakase

Experience: Nakase is the first coach in the expansion franchise’s history. She had a lot of success as an assistant in Las Vegas and the franchise got its initial set of players through the expansion draft earlier this month.

Outlook: The Valkyries, who have the No. 5 pick in the draft, also are expected to be active in free agency which begins next month.

Indiana Fever — Stephanie White

Experience: White has the most WNBA experience of of the offseason hires. She returns to the Fever after leading the Connecticut Sun to the playoffs the last two seasons.

Outlook: She has a stellar young core to work with led by the last two WNBA Rookie of the Year winners, record-setting guard Caitlin Clark and center Aliyah Boston.

Los Angeles Sparks — Lynne Roberts

Experience: Roberts is returning to her native California after spending nine seasons in charge of Utah where she went 165-116. She was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2023.

Outlook: She inherits a team that finished last in the standings but has a strong young nucleus of Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby. The Sparks have the No. 2 pick in next year’s WNBA draft.

Washington Mystics — Sydney Johnson

Experience: Johnson has worked with USA Basketball over the past five years as well as being an assistant coach with the Chicago Sky last season. Before that the 50-year-old Princeton grad spent eight years as head coach of Fairfield University men’s team (2011-2019), leading the Stags to four postseason appearances.

Outlook: He inherits a team that missed the playoffs by one game is led by Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes and Ariel Atkins.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.