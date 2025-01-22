Eichel having career year as he hopes to lead the Golden Knights to Cup contention

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel came to Las Vegas in 2021 with lofty expectations that he has mostly fulfilled. That included helping lead the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup championship two seasons ago. Now he has taken his game to an even higher level. He has 58 points in 46 games. That puts him in position to set a series of career highs as well as plant himself at least in the fringe of the Hart Trophy conversation that goes to league MVP.

