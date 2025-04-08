Eflin throws 6 quality innings but leaves with shoulder fatigue as Orioles beat Diamondbacks 5-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched six innings of one-run ball before leaving with shoulder fatigue, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Monday night.

Ryan Mountcastle had a crucial two-run single with two outs in the fifth, hitting a low slider from Zac Gallen into center field for a 5-1 lead. That ended a tough outing for Gallen, who allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Gallen (1-2) — coming off a 13-strikeout performance against the New York Yankees last week — gave up seven hits, walked four and struck out two.

Ryan O’Hearn hit a solo shot in the first, driving Gallen’s knuckle-curve over the right-field fence. Baltimore pushed its advantage to 2-0 in the third when Gunnar Henderson hit a leadoff double and scored on Adley Rutschman’s single.

Henderson reached base three times, scored two runs and had two stolen bases. The Orioles have won two of three.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 7, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin

Eflin (2-1) threw 73 pitches, 47 for strikes. He allowed four hits and struck out one. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Eflin’s velocity dropped some in the sixth inning and the right-hander would have tests done on his shoulder Tuesday.

Arizona scored in the fourth on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s sacrifice fly. Josh Naylor had two hits, including a double. The Diamondbacks have lost three straight.

Key moment

Arizona rookie second baseman Tim Tawa mishandled a hard-hit grounder from Cedric Mullins in the fifth, settling for one out at first instead of a potential double play that would have ended the inning.

Mountcastle followed with his two-run single that made it 5-1.

Key stat

D-backs outfielder Jake McCarthy was hitless in three at-bats. He is 0 for 22 at the plate this season.

Up next

The series continues Tuesday night when the Diamondbacks send RHP Merrill Kelly (1-1, 10.00 ERA) to the mound. The Orioles counter with veteran RHP Charlie Morton (0-2, 9.72).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.