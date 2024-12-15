Edwards, Watkins lead No. 3 South Carolina to its 63rd straight home win, 78-62 over South Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 15 points while Ashlyn Watkins had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as No. 3 South Carolina opened a big lead early and cruised to its 63rd straight win at home with a 78-62 victory over South Florida. The Gamecocks (10-1) started with an 18-4 burst as Bree Hall and Te-Hina Paopao made two 3s apiece and the Bulls (5-6) could not dig themselves out of the hole. Edwards is a 6-foot-3 freshman who had her career high to lead the team.

