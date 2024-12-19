Edwards scores 20 as No. 2 South Carolina wins 64th straight at home, 82-46 over Charleston Southern

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 20 points as No. 2 South Carolina overcame a slow start to win its 64th straight home game, a 82-46 victory over Charleston Southern. The Gamecocks trailed 15-11 after one quarter and were up just 36-32 in the third before pulling away. Catherine Alben led the Buccaneers with 14 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.