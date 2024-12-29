Edwards leads No. 2 South Carolina to 65th straight home win 93-47 over Wofford on Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 16 points and No. 2 South Carolina won its 65th straight home game with a 93-47 victory over Wofford on Sunday. Edwards is a 6-foot-3 freshman who has led the team in scoring for a third straight game. Tessa Johnson added 14 points and Raven Johnson 13 to extend the program’s record run at home. The Gamecocks took control with a 17-0 run in the second quarter to improve to 12-1. Rachel Rose scored 20 points to lead Wofford of the Southern Conference.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.