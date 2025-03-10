Edge rusher Josh Sweat agrees to 4-year, $76.4 million deal with Cards, AP source says

Edge rusher Josh Sweat is heading to the Arizona Cardinals on a four-year, $76.4 million contract after helping the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams can’t sign free agents until Wednesday, said Sweat is receiving $41 million guaranteed. Sweat had 2 1/2 sacks of Patrick Mahomes in Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City in the Super Bowl. He had eight sacks in 2024 and 33 over the past four seasons.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.