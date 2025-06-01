ECHL Playoff Glance
All times EDT
x-if necessary Kelly Cup
Finals
(Best-of-7)
Toledo 1, Trois-Rivieres 0
Saturday, May 31: Toledo 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Monday, June 2: Trois-Rivieres at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 4: Toledo at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 6: Toledo at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
x-Saturday, June 7: Toledo at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, June 10: Trois-Rivieres at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
x- Thursday, June 12: Trois-Rivieres at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
