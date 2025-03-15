East Carolina baseball player whose leg was amputated below knee records his first career hit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina’s Parker Byrd, whose right leg was amputated below the knee after a boating accident three years ago, got his first hit as a college player when he singled in the Pirates’ 12-0 win over William & Mary. Wearing an athletic prosthetic, Byrd pinch hit with one out in the sixth inning and ripped a ball that deflected off the third baseman. He raised both arms over his head as he stood on first base and took in the standing ovation he received from the crowd of 4,000.

