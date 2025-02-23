Earthquakes begin season, Bruce Arena era with 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jamar Ricketts scored his first career goal, Cristian Espinoza had three assists and San Jose beat Real Salt Lake 4-0 in a season opener on Saturday night, making a winner of five-time MLS Cup champion Bruce Arena in his coaching debut with the Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute when 23-year-old rookie defender Ricketts used assists from 21-year-old rookie midfielder Beau Leroux in his league debut and the veteran Espinoza to score in his second career appearance. Ricketts subbed in and played 34 minutes last season in his only other outing. Espinoza has played in 110 consecutive matches — the longest current stretch in the league.

San Jose added some insurance in the 70th minute on a goal by Antônio Josenildo Rodrigues de Oliveira. Ousseni Bouda made it 3-0 in the 75th minute. Espinoza had assists on both scores. Bouda’s goal was the third of his career — covering three starts and 37 appearances dating to 2022.

Defender Vítor Costa scored the finale in the 84th minute with an assist from Mark-Anthony Kaye. Costa had two goals and three assists last season — his first in the league.

Daniel De Sousa Britto finished with eight saves in his 35th start over the past three seasons for San Jose. He had the only save of the first half before finishing off his seventh clean sheet.

Rafael Cabral, 34, had four saves for RSL in his league debut.

The 73-year-old Arena took the reins in San Jose after the club had a league-low 21 points last season, finishing with a 6-25-3 record. He had been out of a job since being placed on administrative leave by the New England Revolution in August amid allegations of “insensitive and inappropriate remarks.” Arena resigned the next month.

Arena won back-to-back titles with D.C. United in 1996-97 before winning three Cups with New England (2011-12, 2014).

San Jose welcomed newcomers Cristian “Chicho” Arango and Josef Martínez. Arango had 23 goals and 14 assists in two previous seasons with Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake had won three previous season openers in San Jose by a combined 6-0 score.

The Earthquakes travel to play Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Real Salt Lake will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

