Eagles’ Saquon Barkley shines for Eagles with 3 touchdowns in NFC title game win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown on his first carry of the NFC championship game and the Eagles running back never looked back. He’s only looking ahead to the Super Bowl. Barkley finished with 118 yards rushing and three touchdowns to roaring “MVP! MVP!” chants each time and led the Eagles to a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game on Sunday. Barkley rushed for 324 yards combined against Green Bay and the Los Angeles Rams in his first two playoff games with the Eagles.

