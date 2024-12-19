Eagles ride franchise-best 10-game winning streak into game at Commanders with playoff implications

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders with a chance to clinch the NFC East title and one of the conference’s top two playoff seeds. The Commanders can also get into the postseason with a win and some help around the NFL. Philadelphia is on a franchise-record 10-game winning streak. That includes a 26-18 home victory against Washington on Nov. 14. The Commanders have won two in a row with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels completing 80% of his passes.

