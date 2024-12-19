Eagles ride franchise-best 10-game winning streak into game at Commanders with playoff implications

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts greets Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton]

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders with a chance to clinch the NFC East title and one of the conference’s top two playoff seeds. The Commanders can also get into the postseason with a win and some help around the NFL. Philadelphia is on a franchise-record 10-game winning streak. That includes a 26-18 home victory against Washington on Nov. 14. The Commanders have won two in a row with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels completing 80% of his passes.

