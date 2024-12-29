Eagles QB Tanner McKee gets 1st career TD football back with a little help from fans in the stands

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Third-string Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee got the football from his first career touchdown pass with some help from fans at Lincoln Financial Field. McKee connected with A.J. Brown for the touchdown in the third quarter after Kenny Pickett was sidelined with a knee injury. Brown then chucked the ball into the stands. But when Eagles fans realized the ball’s significance to McKee, they started a relay to get it back to security chief Dom DiSandro. Brown thanked the fan by giving him a signed game jersey.

