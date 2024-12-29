Eagles QB Kenny Pickett forced out against Cowboys with injured ribs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his ribs in a fill-in start for Jalen Hurts and was forced out of the game in the third quarter Sunday against Dallas. Hurts was sidelined by the lingering effects of a concussion suffered last week in Washington which opened the door for Pickett to start for the first time this season. Pickett threw for 143 yards and ran and threw for a score to give the Eagles a 24-7 lead until he suffered two hard hits on a scoring drive in the third quarter.

