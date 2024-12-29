Eagles QB Kenny Pickett forced out against Cowboys with injured ribs

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) walks with Dom DiSandro, right, senior advisor to the general manager, chief security officer and gameday coaching operations, along with trainers on his way to the locker room after going down on a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his ribs in a fill-in start for Jalen Hurts and was forced out of the game in the third quarter Sunday against Dallas. Hurts was sidelined by the lingering effects of a concussion suffered last week in Washington which opened the door for Pickett to start for the first time this season. Pickett threw for 143 yards and ran and threw for a score to give the Eagles a 24-7 lead until he suffered two hard hits on a scoring drive in the third quarter.

