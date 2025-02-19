Eagles promote Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator following Kellen Moore’s departure for Saints

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have promoted Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator following the departure of Kellen Moore. Patullo joined the Eagles’ staff as passing game coordinator in 2021 when coach Nick Sirianni was hired, and he became associate head coach in 2023. Patullo takes over an offense that was second in the NFL in rushing under former coordinator Kellen Moore, who was hired as New Orleans’ head coach two days after the Eagles beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

