Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s future a hot topic at the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore smiled expectantly as a crowd of New Orleans-based reporters rushed to crowd around him and start peppering him with questions about his future. The fact that the New Orleans Saints are the last team looking for a head coach points to Moore as their top candidate; he’s the only named candidate who can’t be hired yet because his team is playing in the Super Bowl. Moore describes preliminary meetings he had with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and other team officials in Philadelphia last week as “great.”

