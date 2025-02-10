Eagles’ Mailata makes history in Australia as a Super Bowl champion

SYDNEY (AP) — Jordan Mailata was playing rugby league in Australia before he took the huge career gamble that has earned him a Super Bowl ring. He became the first player from Australia to start in and win the championship game when he helped the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday. Born in Sydney, Australia to Samoan parents, the Eagles left tackle waved the flags of both countries as he celebrated the victory in New Orleans.

