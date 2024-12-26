Eagles look to clinch NFC East title while Cowboys hope to play spoiler

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch the NFC East title with a home win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. But the status of quarterback Jalen Hurts is in question. Hurts was concussed last weekend in the loss at Washington that ended his team’s winning streak at 10 games. Dallas already has been eliminated from playoff contention, derailed by the midseason loss of quarterback Dak Prescott, but the Cowboys will be looking to play spoiler in Philadelphia. Hurts threw two touchdowns and ran for two more in the Eagles’ 34-6 rout of the Cowboys at Dallas last month.

