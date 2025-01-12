Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean leaves on crutches after injuring his left knee against the Packers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean injured his left knee in the team’s wild-card game Sunday against Green Bay and his status for the remainder of the playoffs is uncertain.

Dean could be seen using crutches and with his left leg in a brace after the Eagles beat the Packers 22-10 to advance to the divisional round. Coach Nick Sirianni was not asked about Dean’s status afterward, but teammates understand they might be without one of their most reliable defensive players.

“We’re definitely playing for him out there,” said Oren Burks, who filled in for Dean on defense after forcing the fumble on the opening kickoff on special teams. “We’re going to miss him. We don’t know what the situation is, but this is a next man-up mentality.”

Dean limped off the field in the second quarter, was carted off the field and quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

“I saw him in the locker room after, yeah,” All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun said. “I don’t know what happened. I don’t think he knows what happened yet.”

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) blocks a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum

Dean missed the final two games with an abdominal injury after leaving Philadelphia’s game Dec. 22 at Washington. He made six tackles, including two for loss, before leaving against the Packers.

“We don’t know what, exactly, the situation is, but he’s been our leader from the middle the whole year just commanding everything and keeping everybody accountable from the top down,” Burks said.

While the Eagles had one potentially significant injury, the Packers lost several players over the course of the game Sunday. Starting left guard Elgton Jenkins (stinger) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt exited in the first quarter, while receivers Romeo Doubs (concussion) and Jayden Reed (shoulder) were sidelined in the fourth before center Josh Myers was carted off with a left leg injury.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said he and the rest of his staff did not do a good enough job of making the necessary adjustments to put those players’ replacements in positions to have success.

“It’s unfortunate and I hate it for our guys that have to battle through that, but it’s football,” LaFleur said. “There’s a standard of performance that you have to go out there and we have to hold that standard no matter who’s in.”

