Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ready to face Commanders in NFC title game on balky left knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts is preparing to start for the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s NFC championship game with a sore left knee. The Eagles held a walk-through instead of a full practice on Wednesday, but Hurts told reporters he plans to play against the Washington Commanders. Hurts was injured during last Sunday’s divisional-round playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams. He has been banged up this season, also missing two games with a concussion. And his passing numbers have been modest in the playoffs. But the Eagles keep winning, with Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley providing a dynamic dual threat.

