Eagles fan who survived New Orleans truck attack returning to city for Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ryan Quigley was invited to spend the new year in New Orleans with his friend and Louisiana native Tiger Bech. The two enjoyed a night out but those moments of normalcy are the final ones Quigley had of that carefree night, before a driver behind the wheel of a speeding pickup would turn the 26-year-old suburban Philadelphia native’s life into a living hell. Quigley survived the French Quarter attack, only hearing second-hand accounts of the carnage around him, only later finding out Bech was killed by a man New Orleans police would call a terrorist.

