Eagles fan who survived New Orleans truck attack returning to city for Super Bowl

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Newly installed security barriers are seen on Bourbon Street next to a memorial for victims of the Jan. 1 car attack ahead of the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ryan Quigley was invited to spend the new year in New Orleans with his friend and Louisiana native Tiger Bech. The two enjoyed a night out but those  moments of normalcy are the final ones Quigley had of that carefree night, before a driver behind the wheel of a speeding pickup would turn the 26-year-old suburban Philadelphia native’s life into a living hell. Quigley survived the French Quarter attack, only hearing second-hand accounts of the carnage around him, only later finding out Bech was killed by a man New Orleans police would call a terrorist.

