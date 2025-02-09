Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham active for Super Bowl 59 against Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was active for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, one day after he was activated from injured reserve, where he had been recovering from a torn triceps sustained 11 weeks ago. The 36-year-old Graham was thought to be done for the season after he was hurt Nov. 24 against the Rams. But as the Eagles kept winning, including three NFC playoff games, Graham started to hint he could put on his No. 55 jersey in the Super Bowl. There were no big surprises from either team when the inactive lists were released 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

