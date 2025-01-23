Eagles, Commanders play for 3rd time this season, but Sunday’s matchup has Super Bowl spot at stake

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Commanders are an underdog for the third straight week in the playoffs. They will try and make it three straight wins in the postseason when they play at Philadelphia in the NFC championship game. Jalen Hurts ran for the go-ahead score, Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, and the Eagles held off the Commanders 26-18 in the first matchup in November. The Commanders took the rematch 36-33 a month later behind five touchdown passes from Jayden Daniels. Barkley is coming off rushing for 205 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams. Washington’s defense got five turnovers and its offense never turned the ball over in its win at Detroit.

