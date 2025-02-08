Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest and oldest minds in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Reid and Matt Nagy vs. Vic Fangio. Nick Sirianni and Kellen Moore vs. Steve Spagnuolo. This Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest — and oldest — minds in the NFL. When the Kansas City Chiefs go for a three-peat in a rematch against the Eagles on Sunday, the game will come down to what Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and teammates do on the field against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter and the rest of Philadelphia’s talented roster. But it starts with the coaches and the coordinators and their schemes. They have to devise the right game plan and make the best play calls.

