Eagles are trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans for guard Kenyon Green, AP source says

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for guard Kenyon Green and a swap of draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves can’t be official until Wednesday, said the Eagles are getting a fifth-round pick in 2026 and the Texans will receive a sixth-rounder next year. Gardner-Johnson was a key part of Philadelphia’s No. 1 ranked defense that helped the Eagles smother Patrick Mahomes in a 40-22 victory over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.