Eagles and Chiefs share advice to younger selves about playing in Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With the Kansas City Chiefs gearing up for their third Super Bowl in as many seasons and the Philadelphia Eagles returning for their second in three years, Sunday will showcase a myriad of players who have big game experience. From relaxing, to hydrating, to having fun — but not too much fun — players on both sides shared what they would go back and tell themselves about playing in the Super Bowl before their first appearance in the big game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.