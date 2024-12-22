Dylan Sampson’s hamstring injury leaves Tennessee’s offense struggling in CFP loss to Ohio State

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon, right, tackles Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, left, during the first half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tennessee reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in large part due to a rushing attack fueled by Dylan Sampson. On Saturday night, the Volunteers were without the services of their workhorse running back when they need him the most. Sampson — the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year — spent most of Tennessee’s 42-17 first-round loss to Ohio State on the sideline due to a strained left hamstring. The junior had two carries for six yards in the first quarter and did not return until early in the third quarter, when he had a catch for 2 yards.

