Dylan Sampson’s hamstring injury leaves Tennessee’s offense struggling in CFP loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tennessee reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in large part due to a rushing attack fueled by Dylan Sampson. On Saturday night, the Volunteers were without the services of their workhorse running back when they need him the most. Sampson — the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Year — spent most of Tennessee’s 42-17 first-round loss to Ohio State on the sideline due to a strained left hamstring. The junior had two carries for six yards in the first quarter and did not return until early in the third quarter, when he had a catch for 2 yards.

