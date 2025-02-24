Dylan Guenther’s power-play goal late in the 3rd period lifts Utah past the Canucks 2-1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with just under six minutes remaining in the third period and Utah beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Sunday night.

Logan Cooley, back in the lineup after missing the last seven games due to a lower-body injury, also scored for Utah, which won for the second time in three games. Clayton Keller had two assists, and John Marino and Nick Schmaltz each had one. Utah’s Karel Vejmelka finished with 14 saves.

Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver. Arturs Silos had 30 saves. Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter assisted on DeBrusk’s power-play goal at 1:43 of the second period that opened the score.

Cooley answered at 3:51 to tie the score at 1. Guenther tipped in a pass from Schmaltz for the winner.

Canucks: Vancouver remained in second place in the wild-card race in the Western Conference. The Canucks are three points ahead of the Calgary Flames.

Utah: Has taken the first two games of the season series against Vancouver.

Utah’s only lead in the game came on Guenther’s tip of Schmaltz’s shot with the man advantage.

Utah had a 32-15 advantage in shots on goal. Utah also had 20 blocked shots compared to Vancouver’s 12.

Utah hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Vancouver plays the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

