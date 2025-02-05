Dylan Guenther helps Utah rally for 3-2 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored with 1 second left in overtime, and Utah beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Guenther had two goals and an assist in his return to Utah’s lineup after missing 12 games with an injury. He tied it at 2 with his 17th goal 8:40 into the third period.

Mikhail Sergachev had one goal and two assists for Utah, which had dropped five in a row. Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves.

The Flyers were shut out in their previous three games. They have been outscored 13-2 during a four-game slide.

Sergachev tied it at 1 when he scored his 10th goal 3:32 into the second. But Tyson Foerster regained the lead for the Flyers with his 14th at 4:29.

Rodrigo Abols scored his first goal of the season for Philadelphia in the first period. Samuel Ersson stopped 39 shots.

Takeaways

Flyers: Scored for the first time since a 4-2 victory over New Jersey on Jan. 27. They have dropped six of seven overall.

Utah: Played its third overtime in the last four games.

Key moment

Travis Konecny’s goal at 8:46 of the second period would have given Philadelphia a 3-1 lead. But the Flyers were ruled offside after a coach’s challenge and the goal was rescinded.

Key stat

Utah had a massive advantage in shots on goal, outshooting Philadelphia 42-20.

Up next

Utah plays the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road on Thursday, and the Flyers host the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

