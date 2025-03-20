Dybala to undergo thigh surgery and miss rest of Roma’s season

ROME (AP) — Roma’s attempt at returning to the Champions League has taken a hit after the announcement that Paulo Dybala will undergo left thigh surgery. The Argentina playmaker will be out for the rest of the season. Dybala was injured during a 1-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday. Roma has surged up to seventh place with a 13-match unbeaten run under Claudio Ranieri in Serie A and has won six straight in the Italian league. The Giallorossi are four points behind fourth-place Bologna and the final Champions League spot. The often-injured Dybala has six goals in 24 appearances this season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.