Dybala gets Roma back on track in Serie A with 5-0 rout of Parma

ROME (AP) — Paulo Dybala scored twice and set up another goal to get Roma back on track in Serie A with a comfortable 5-0 win over Parma on Sunday. The Argentine playmaker scored an early penalty and pounced on a rebound from Alexis Saelemaekers’ initial shot early in the second half to steer Roma to just its fifth league win of the season. Roma looked to have finally clicked under Claudio Ranieri when it managed back-to-back wins over Lecce and Sporting Braga in the league and Europa League. But it lost last weekend at promoted Como 2-0. Atalanta was bidding later to reclaim the league lead with a record-extending 11th straight league win when it hosted mid-table Empoli. Faltering Juventus was to visit Monza and Venezia was to host Cagliari.

