Dybala double sends Roma to Europa League last 16 as Alkmaar also advances

Paulo Dybala struck twice in four minutes as Roma beat Porto 3-2 to reach the Europa League round of 16. Dybala returned from a knee injury sustained in the first-leg 1-1 draw a week ago in Portugal, and Roma advanced on a 4-3 aggregate score. Roma, the 2022 Conference League champion, will next play either Lazio or Bilbao. Alkmaar advanced after a 2-2 draw with Galatasaray that saw the Dutch club reach the next round on a 6-3 aggregate score. Alkmaar is set to face either Manchester United or Tottenham next.

