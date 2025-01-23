Durant proud of what Nets were building, even though ‘dysfunction’ brought it quickly crashing down

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is proud of what he believed the Nets were building in Brooklyn before “dysfunction” brought it quickly crashing down. He, Kyrie Irving and James Harden played just 16 games together and their tenure became better known for the chaos off the court than the brilliant basketball they delivered on it. But it seemed the bad times were forgotten Wednesday night, when a large number of fans rushed to get Durant’s autograph before the Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns in his second trip back to Barclays Center since being traded. Durant believe the superstars’ lack of time on the court together is what ultimately derailed the Nets. On Wednesday, Durant had 24 points and and eight rebounds in Phoenix’s 108-84 victory.

