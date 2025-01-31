Dupont shines as France overwhelms Wales 43-0 in Six Nations opener

PARIS (AP) — Superstar scrumhalf Antoine Dupont set up three tries as France overwhelmed Wales 43-0 in an impressive Six Nations opener on Friday.

France shrugged off a slow start at Stade de France before inflicting a 13th straight defeat on Wales, a dismal national record which includes every single test last year.

While Fabien Galthie’s France is looking to win the tournament again following two straight second-placed finishes, Warren Gatland’s Wales is desperately trying to avoid a second consecutive wooden spoon.

But Wales has failed to score a point in the competition for the first time in 27 years.

The only blemish for France was a late red card for flyhalf Romain Ntamack, playing his first test in 17 months. Ntamack shoulder-charged the head of already-tackled Wales back Ben Thomas and looks set to miss at least next weekend’s visit to England.

Dupont was back at the Six Nations after his successful sevens sabbatical and created two tries for right winger Theo Attissogbe in a first half that ended with Dupont creating left winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s second try and the bonus-point fourth of the game. They led 28-0 at the break.

France’s second and third tries came while Wales hooker Evan Lloyd sin-binned after a high tackle in the 31st.

With victory in hand, Dupont and the entire tight five in the pack were replaced with 30 minutes to go.

Five minutes later, replacement hooker Julien Marchand burrowed over following a well-worked lineout and drive.

Center Emilien Gailleton, who had only just replaced Thomas Ramos, added the sixth try when he was set up by an Ntamack crosskick.

Even with a player less, the French bullied Wales and back-rower Gregory Alldritt’s late pick-and-go try — the seventh for France — completed a miserable night for Wales.

Ramos converted four tries and moved past Christophe Lamaison into second place all-time on France’s list of scorers with 387 points. He could overtake Frederic Michalak’s record of 436 in this tournament.

Wales goes to Italy next Saturday.

