Dunn with 28 and Carnegie with 24 highlight No. 13 Georgia Tech women’s 100-61 rout of Pittsburgh

ATLANTA (AP) — Kara Dunn scored a season-high 28 points, Dani Carnegie had her career high with 24 points, and No. 13 Georgia Tech rolled past Pittsburgh 100-61. Dunn made 10 of 14 shots and 7 of 8 free throws to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Carnegie, a freshman who averages 14.5 points per game off the bench, made 9 of 16 shots, including 4 of 11 3-pointers. Georgia Tech made 11 of 19 shots (58%) in the first quarter and broke out to a 31-18 lead. A 10-0 run in the third quarter pushed Georgia Tech’s lead to 77-43. Tech’s largest lead was 42 points after a 3-pointer by Chazadi Wright with 4 1/2 minutes left in the game.

