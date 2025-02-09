Dunn, Smith fuel big first half for No. 17 Georgia Tech women in 71-51 win over Boston College

BOSTON (AP) — Kara Dunn scored 23 points and Zoesha Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the No. 17 Georgia Tech women used a big first half to wallop Boston College 71-51 on Sunday.

Georgia Tech (20-4, 8-4 ACC) won its third straight game and now has won five of its last six with its lone loss coming to No. 14 Duke.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 19-6 lead after a quarter and led 36-15 at intermission.

Dunn scored nine of the team’s 19 first-quarter points, including two free throws to give the Yellow Jackets a double-digit lead they never surrendered. Tonie Morgan scored on a layup and a jumper and Smith added a jumper in the opening minutes of the third quarter to push the Georgia Tech lead to 45-17. Boston College caught fire and closed the quarter on a 21-8 run to make it 53-38 to start the final quarter.

Dunn hit 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and was a perfect 6 for 6 at the free-throw line while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Morgan finished with 13 points and six assists. Georgia Tech shot 27 of 55 from the field (49.1%) but was just 4 of 15 from distance.

Boston College (13-13, 4-9), which has now lost five of its last six games, was just 21 of 69 (30.4%) from the field, including 3 of 21 from deep, and was outrebounded 42-33. T’yana Todd scored 19 points and Dontavia Waggoner added 12.

Georgia Tech completes its two-game road trip at Clemson on Thursday. Boston College heads cross-country to play at No. 21 California on Thursday.

