Dunkerque spirit! 2nd-tier team beats Brest to join PSG in French Cup semis

PARIS (AP) — Dunkerque showed its fighting spirit once again by rallying from 2-0 down to beat top-flight Brest 3-2 and reach the French Cup semifinals. The second-tier side had already knocked out Ligue 1 high-flyer Lille in the previous round on penalty kicks after equalizing six minutes into stoppage time. Dunkerque looked to be heading out against Brest, which played in the Champions League this season. But it exploited Brest’s weakness on free kicks and corners. Title holder Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 7-0 win at fourth-tier Saint-Brieuc in Wednesday’s other quarterfinal. Dunkerque and PSG join Reims and fourth-tier Cannes in the semifinals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.