Duncan Powell sets career-highs with 26 points, 6 3-pointers and Georgia Tech beats Pitt 73-67

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Duncan Powell set career-highs with 26 points and six 3-pointers, Lance Terry added 20 points and Georgia Tech beat Pittsburgh 73-67 on Tuesday night.

Georgia Tech (14-14, 8-9 ACC) won on the road in conference play for just the second time in 11 attempts this season. The Yellow Jackets’ overall record is at .500, a position they have not been in at this point in a season since 2020-21.

Naithan George made two free throws with 55 seconds left to give Georgia Tech a 69-67 lead. Pitt had two chances at the other end, including a wide-open layup attempt by Ishmael Leggett that rolled off the rim. George grabbed a rebound and passed ahead to Terry for a fast-break layup and a 71-67 lead with 22.8 left.

Pitt had four chances on their last possession that came up empty and Baye Ndongo finally grabbed the defensive rebound before being fouled and making two free throws.

George had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Ndongo added 11 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks for Georgia Tech, which has won five of its last seven games.

Jaland Lowe had 25 points and eight assists for Pittsburgh (16-12, 7-10). Leggett scored 10 of Pitt’s opening 21 points and finished with 20. The Panthers have lost six of their last eight games.

Lowe had 12 of the Panthers’ 14 points in a little over five minutes, including a personal 7-0 run, before Brandin Cummings made a 3-pointer with 5:34 left to give them their first lead, 59-58, since it was 2-0.

Georgia Tech and Pitt each have three regular-season games remaining. The Yellow Jackets return home to play N.C. State on Saturday, when the Panthers play at No. 19 Louisville.

