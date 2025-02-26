Duke’s Tyrese Proctor leaves win over Miami with knee injury and will get imaging

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Duke guard Tyrese Proctor appeared to injure his left knee late in the first half of the second-ranked Blue Devils’ 97-60 win over Miami. There was no immediate word on his status going forward. Coach Jon Scheyer says Proctor will have X-rays and an MRI when the team gets back to North Carolina. During the game, Proctor eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his Duke career. Proctor was going backward in an effort to defend against a Miami fast break when his left leg appeared to buckle when he planted his foot. He hobbled off the court.

