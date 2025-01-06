Duke’s Scheyer says watching SMU game from afar due to illness was ‘bizarre, bizarre experience’

Duke coach Jon Scheyer says he’s feeling better from an illness that kept him from coaching the Blue Devils’ weekend win at SMU. He said watching that game from afar was “a bizarre, bizarre experience.” Scheyer didn’t travel to Saturday’s game in Dallas. He said he felt horrible. Associate head coach Chris Carrawell led the team in his absence. Scheyer said Monday it was valuable to watch his team play from afar with a different perspective. He is set to return to the bench Tuesday for a home game against Pittsburgh.

