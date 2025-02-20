Duke’s Scheyer ‘optimistic’ that Maliq Brown can return this season from shoulder injury

Duke coach Jon Scheyer is “optimistic” that versatile forward Maliq Brown will return this season from a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-9 junior was hurt after playing just 10 minutes in the third-ranked Blue Devils’ win at Virginia on Monday. He appeared to injure his left arm reaching into a passing lane to deflect a ball, and had his arm in a sling afterward. Scheyer said Thursday that medical imaging had found nothing unexpected with what he described as a dislocated shoulder. Duke plays Illinois on Saturday in New York.

