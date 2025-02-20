Duke’s Scheyer ‘optimistic’ that Maliq Brown can return this season from shoulder injury

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Duke forward Maliq Brown holds his dislocated shoulder during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Kropf]

Duke coach Jon Scheyer is “optimistic” that versatile forward Maliq Brown will return this season from a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-9 junior was hurt after playing just 10 minutes in the third-ranked Blue Devils’ win at Virginia on Monday. He appeared to injure his left arm reaching into a passing lane to deflect a ball, and had his arm in a sling afterward. Scheyer said Thursday that medical imaging had found nothing unexpected with what he described as a dislocated shoulder. Duke plays Illinois on Saturday in New York.

