Duke’s Scheyer misses trip to SMU because of illness, Carrawell serves as acting coach

DALLAS (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer didn’t travel with his fourth-ranked Blue Devils for Saturday’s game at SMU because of illness. The school announced in a social media post shortly before tipoff that associate head coach Chris Carrawell would lead Duke as the acting coach against the Mustangs. Scheyer is expected to return to the bench for Tuesday’s home game against Pittsburgh. This is Scheyer’s first time missing a game in his third season as head coach. SMU is welcoming one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s marquee names for the first time as a league member.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.