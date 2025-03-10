Duke’s Flagg headlines ACC’s list of individual award winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke star freshman Cooper Flagg is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s choice for player of the year and rookie of the year. The league released its all-ACC honors and individual awards on Monday, the day before the start of the league tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. Louisville’s Pat Kelsey was named coach of the year, while Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn was selected defensive player of the year. The list included Boston College’s Donald Hand Jr. as the league’s most improved player and California’s Jeremiah Wilkinson as sixth man of the year. The Associated Press releases its all-ACC honors Tuesday.

