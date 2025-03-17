Duke remains at No. 1 in AP Top 25 entering March Madness; St. John’s rises to No. 5

Duke remains atop The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. That comes as the committee that selects the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament went with Auburn as the No. 1 overall seed. The Blue Devils earned 49 of 59 first-place votes in the latest poll. Houston checked in at No. 2, followed by Florida and Auburn. Those four teams earned No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. St. John’s rose one spot to No. 5 for its best ranking since January 1991. No. 21 Arizona and No. 24 Gonzaga were the week’s new additions, replacing Marquette and Illinois.

