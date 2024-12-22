Duke Miles scores a season-high 29 points and No. 14 Oklahoma beats Central Arkansas 89-66

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Duke Miles scored a season-high 29 points to lead No. 14 Oklahoma past Central Arkansas 89-66. Jeremiah Fears had 19 points and Jalon Moore added 17 for the Sooners (12-0), who remained one of four unbeaten teams. Oklahoma made 33 of 68 shots (48%) from the field, scored 40 points in the paint, and converted 12 Central Arkansas turnovers into 24 points. Layne Taylor scored 16 points, Elias Cato had 13 and Ben Fox added 12 for Central Arkansas (3-9). Oklahoma led 46-37 at halftime behind 20 points from Miles, who made 7 of 9 shots from the field and 3 of 5 from distance.

