Duke guard Tyrese Proctor diagnosed with bone bruise and Blue Devils expect him back this season

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee and will miss an undisclosed amount of time. That’s according to Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer, who spoke on his radio show Wednesday night. Proctor was hurt late in the first half of second-ranked Duke’s 97-60 win at Miami on Tuesday night. Scheyer says imaging all came back clean and showed no structural damage.

