Duke gets No. 1 regional seed for March Madness, headlines East with Alabama, Wisconsin, Arizona

Duke headlines the NCAA Tournament’s East Region as a No. 1 seed and will open the push for the program’s sixth national title with a short drive from campus. The Blue Devils begin play Friday in Raleigh. It’s a familiar location as home to Atlantic Coast Conference neighbor N.C. State and roughly a 30-minute drive east of Duke’s campus in Durham. Alabama is the 2-seed after reaching last year’s Final Four. Wisconsin is the 3-seed, followed by Arizona and Oregon as the headliners. The regional semifinals and final will be held in Newark, New Jersey.

