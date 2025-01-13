Duke forward Maliq Brown to miss ‘extended period’ with sprained knee

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer says versatile forward Maliq Brown will miss “an extended period of time” because of a knee sprain. The Syracuse transfer played only briefly in the first half of Saturday’s win against Notre Dame. He exited after teammate Mason Gillis scored a driving off-balance basket but made contact with the side of Brown’s right knee as he hit the floor. Scheyer said Brown is expected to miss “weeks.” The 6-foot-9 junior has been a valuable addition with his ability to switch and defend multiple positions. Duke hosts Miami on Tuesday night.

